The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% cha…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot da…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temper…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika …