The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Opelika, AL
