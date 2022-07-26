Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.