Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 101. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it w…
This evening in Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 69-degree low is…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
This evening in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…