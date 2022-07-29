The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
For the drive home in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. C…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
Opelika's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday,…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…