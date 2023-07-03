The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.