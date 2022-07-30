The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL
