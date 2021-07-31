Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 104. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 69-degree low is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of …
This evening in Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
This evening in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…