The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don't leave the ho…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees…
This evening in Opelika: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks s…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How …
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Today's forecast b…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees.…
This evening in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance…