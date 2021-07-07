 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert