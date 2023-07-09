Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Opelika, AL
