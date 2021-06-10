The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calli…
Opelika's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 47% chance…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. T…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
This evening in Opelika: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Op…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.