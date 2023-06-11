Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Opelika, AL
