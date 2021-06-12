 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

