Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Opelika, AL
