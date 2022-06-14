The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
This evening in Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't lea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temp…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. H…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…