It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.