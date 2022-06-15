Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 106. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.