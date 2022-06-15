 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 106. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

