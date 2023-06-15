Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Opelika, AL
