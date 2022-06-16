Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.