Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
As severe thunderstorms roll through the Opelika-Auburn area, Lee County Emergency Management Agency manages flooded roadways. See which roads…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain tod…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. You may wan…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Perio…