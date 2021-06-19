It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL
