Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.