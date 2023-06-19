Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.