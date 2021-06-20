Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until SUN 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Opelika, AL
