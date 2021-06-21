 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

