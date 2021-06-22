 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

