Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.