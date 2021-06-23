Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Overcast. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It should r…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
This evening in Opelika: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Periods of heavy r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is sh…