Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.