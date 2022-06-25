Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.