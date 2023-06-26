Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until MON 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's condition…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's fo…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 d…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees to…