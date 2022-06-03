The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expec…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperat…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…