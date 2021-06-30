 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

