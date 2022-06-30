The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL
