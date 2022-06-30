 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Opelika-Auburn News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by The Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert