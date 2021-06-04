Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.