The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It…
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expec…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's conditions …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Wednesday. It…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…