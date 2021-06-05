The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Opelika, AL
