 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert