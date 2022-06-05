Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.