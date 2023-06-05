The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …