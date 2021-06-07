Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.