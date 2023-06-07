Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's conditio…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …