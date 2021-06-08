Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.