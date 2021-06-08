Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 47% chance…
Opelika's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. T…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for hig…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Op…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
This evening in Opelika: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a…