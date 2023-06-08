Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will s…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's conditio…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…