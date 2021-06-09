Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.