Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Local Weather

