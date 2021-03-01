Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Opelika, AL
