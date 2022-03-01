 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL

It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

