Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL
