Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.