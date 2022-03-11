 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

